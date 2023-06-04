Hermantown heads to the 7AAA Championship after defeating Grand Rapids 6-1

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, No. 1 seed Hermantown hosted No. 2 Grand Rapids in the 7AAA Semifinals.

The Hawks finished with a 6-1 win over the Thunderhawks to advance to the 7AAA Championship Title game on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

For more on the MSHSL Playoffs visit: 2023 Section 7AAA Baseball Tournament | MSHSL

