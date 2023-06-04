‘Guns to Gardens’ transforms firearms into gardening tools

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First United Methodist Church in Madison held a safe surrender event Saturday for unwanted guns.

The goal of the event: to turn guns into gardens. Event organizer and welder Jeff Wild says the buyback gives the firearms a new purpose.

“It’s kind of deeply meaningful to take an object that was a firearm, which is a dangerous instrument and transforming it into a garden tool,” Wild said. “That idea of transformation is deeply meaningful for me.”

Organizers of “Guns to Gardens” safely took guns back in exchange for gift cards. From there, they will be welded into gardening tools like hoes, rakes and picks.

There will be another Guns to Gardens buyback next Saturday, June 10, at Midvale Community Lutheran Church.

