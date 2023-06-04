‘Girls on the Run’ hosts regional 5K, over 100 kids participate

Third, fourth, and fifth-graders participated in the run Sunday alongside running buddies and...
Third, fourth, and fifth-graders participated in the run Sunday alongside running buddies and coaches.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday morning, elementary schoolers from throughout the Northland ran, walked, and skipped their way through a 5K.

Girls ages 8 to 11 participated in the run, which kicked off from Leif Erikson Park at 11 a.m.

Some family members cheered from the sidelines and others served as running buddies.

Girls on the Run Minnesota organized the event; the 5-K marks the conclusion of their ten-week afterschool program.

In addition to promoting exercise, Girls on the Run aims to build life skills.

“They talk about a lot of life lessons,” said Executive Director Kathleen Cannon, “all while running further and further, preparing for the 5K.”

Cannon emphasized that the 5K is not a race.

Rather, it’s a celebration for runners to finish at their own pace.

Ana Jonker was one of over one-hundred runners to participate in the 5K.

She said her favorite part of the program is the people she gets to do it with.

“Getting to spend extra time running with my friends; it makes you stronger both mentally and physically,” Jonker said.

Girls on the Run operates youth programs throughout the US.

Girls on the Run Minnesota serves over 25,000 girls in the state.

