‘Casting For A Cure’: Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament held at Island Lake

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Anglers hit the water at Island Lake bright and early Saturday morning to do some fishing for a cause.

It was the 28th Annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament.

The event put on by Never Surrender saw more than 100 boats of participants casting for a cure.

In addition to those fishing at Island Lake, anglers who were not able to attend in person could take part in a virtual tournament with their catches tracked using an app called Fishdonkey.

The money raised from the tournament will be used to help people suffering from ALS and help bring world-class research for medical treatments for the disease to our region.

“There’s the research part of it, working with Essentia and our local health care teams bringing some of the most advanced ALS research in the world to Duluth. It’s because of events like this, it’s a huge impact on the ALS community especially here in the Northland,” said Blake Kolquist, a tournament organizer.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It usually appears in people between the ages of 40 to 70, but it can strike anyone at any time.

After the fishing portion wrapped up, there was an award ceremony dinner, a live auction, and a recognition of fundraising Ward Wells Field House at UMD Saturday night.

