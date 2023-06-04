‘Casting For A Cure’: Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament held at Island Lake

Anglers hit the water at Island Lake bright and early Saturday morning to do some fishing for a cause.
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Anglers hit the water at Island Lake bright and early Saturday morning to do some fishing for a cause.

It was the 28th Annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament.

The event put on by Never Surrender saw more than 100 boats of participants casting for a cure.

In addition to those fishing at Island Lake, anglers who were not able to attend in person could take part in a virtual tournament with their catches tracked using an app called Fishdonkey.

The money raised from the tournament will be used to help people suffering from ALS and help bring world-class research for medical treatments for the disease to our region.

“There’s the research part of it, working with Essentia and our local health care teams bringing some of the most advanced ALS research in the world to Duluth. It’s because of events like this, it’s a huge impact on the ALS community especially here in the Northland,” said Blake Kolquist, a tournament organizer.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It usually appears in people between the ages of 40 to 70, but it can strike anyone at any time.

After the fishing portion wrapped up, there was an award ceremony dinner, a live auction, and a recognition of fundraising Ward Wells Field House at UMD Saturday night.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues

Latest News

Anglers Hit the Lake "Casting for a Cure"
The crash happened at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.
Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead
Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior
Sunday should be sunny but Monday may start stormy
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson June 3