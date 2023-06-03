Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Gilbert

Wisconsin- Free Fun Weekend falls on June 3 and 4. Hosted by the DNR all state park fees, fishing fees and trail passes are waived. National Trails Day is June 3 and Wisconsin is home to thousands of miles of hiking, ATV or horseback trails. Fishing is also free but all regulations and bag limits still apply.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Law of the Month in June is motorcycle safety. Every year there are nearly 2,000 crashes involving motorcycles. Law enforcement is asking other drivers to always look twice for a bike, keep a further following distance and avoid distractions. They add motorcyclists need to do their part, watch for road hazards and don’t ride alongside another vehicle.

Minnesota- On June 10 and 11 the DNR will be waiving registration frees to ride on state park trails. Minnesota State Forests and grant-in-aid trails cover more than 3,000 miles. Normally riders have to pay for a pass every three years. For beginners, the DNR recommends the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area in Gilbert.

Gilbert, MN- The 3rd Annual Scotty Christensen Smiley-The Joker Memorial Poker Run will be on Saturday, June 3. The ride raises money for scholarships for things he was passionate about including welding, local 4H clubs and more. Christensen was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 100 seven years ago. His family still has no answers, and they host this event to raise awareness hoping anyone with information will come forward. The Poker Run will start at the Gilbert Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Registration will be that morning and includes the cost of lunch.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

