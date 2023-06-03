Sunday should be sunny but Monday may start stormy

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: Two slow moving lows have been within our vicinity for several days and in conjunction with convection from the heat of the day, have been creating widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those showers may continue Saturday night but Sunday should dry up and warm up. Even lakeside communities will get into the 80′s. A third low is creeping towards us from the Rockies and that one will try to kick up thunder chances on Monday morning. In the meantime, the clash of cool lake air and warm inland air will lead to a Fog Advisory for the Lake Superior shoreline through early Sunday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky should be partly cloudy and there is only a 20% chance for showers. The low temperature will drop to 53. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The day will be mostly sunny but clouds will try to increase in the evening. High temperatures will go 80-85, even fairly close to the lake! The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior
Fog will be thick along the shores of Lake Superior(KBJR)

MONDAY: There will be a 30% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms followed by partial sunshine in the afternoon. The morning low will be 56. The lakeside high will be near 66. Inland towns should get into the 70′s. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler by the lake syndrome will be with us Monday through Thursday. After that, it will warm up. Most of the week ahead will be mostly sunny but another shot at showers and storms may cross our sky on Friday.

The week ahead will be mostly dry
The week ahead will be mostly dry(KBJR)

