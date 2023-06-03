Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium are being asked to evacuate the building by 7:30 p.m. Friday due to structural issues. Rochester Towers Condominium is located at 5th Ave. SW.

Authorities put a 150 ft perimeter around the building, which includes road closures on 2nd Street and parts of 5th Ave. In an email shared with KTTC, FirstService Residential first alerted residents at 4:36 p.m. that they would need to evacuate in only three hours. They also informed residents to clear the parking garage so “building shoring equipment” could be installed.

The Rochester Towers Condominium has 94 units and roughly 180 residents who will be displaced for the time being. The email says that no residents will be allowed to reenter the building after 7:30 p.m. They advise residents to make arrangements through at least noon on Monday, June 5.

Officials are offering residents shelter at Zumbro Lutheran Church by 8:30 p.m. Friday. Zumbro Lutheran Church is located at 624 3rd Ave. SW. In a press conference Friday night, Rochester Fire Chief Kerska said the issue was found during a routine inspection. It was found that “columns in the building are not structurally sound.” Authorities are calling the structural issue significant and have a state response team on standby, while multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

Chief Kerska said after 7:30 p.m., only professionals will be allowed in the area of the building as work begins to make it safe. Authorities will update with information as it becomes available.

