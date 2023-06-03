Motorcycle crash in Bemidji leaves one dead

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to the Bemidji Police Department, 25-year-old Shaye Terrill-Yaklich died Friday night after a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

On June 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Bemidji Police Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Bemidji Ave and 2nd St NW.

Once on the scene, officers located a Ford F150 driven by Duane White and a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Shaye Terrill-Yaklich.

Witnesses and passengers in White’s vehicle told authorities the motorcycle, driven by Terrill-Yaklich, had entered the intersection at an alleged high rate of speed and struck the side of White’s vehicle.

Terrill-Yaklich was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS and Fire Dept staff.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Bemidji Fire Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department and MN State Patrol.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.