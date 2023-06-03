Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off

Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off
Ford logo on grill
Ford logo on grill(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced.

Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the U.S., China and Canada. The company said it's not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium evacuated due to structural issues
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Missing Cloquet man found safe

Latest News

42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island is charged with aggravated reckless conduct, ...
Judge sentences Milwaukee teen to 22 years for role in 12-year-old girl’s shooting death
Republicans reject funding for top University of Wisconsin building project
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Wisconsin lawmakers vote to spend $2 million to stage 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to life in prison in killing of Detroit news anchor