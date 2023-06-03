Duluth Huskies win home opener against Minot 8-6

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Huskies were back at Wade Stadium on Friday night and grabbed their first win of the season.

After falling to 0-2 on the season after their road trip to Bismarck, the Huskies finally added to the win column with an 8-6 victory over the brand-new Minot Hot Tots.

The Huskies pick up a W in the home opener!



- Jon Willis

- https://t.co/kbl5VzzNR4 pic.twitter.com/PViJ4HCOl1 — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) June 3, 2023

