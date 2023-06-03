Cale Haugen named Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Esko’s Cale Haugen is Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Haugen lead the Eskomos to a 19-1 regular season, they face Rock Ridge Tuesday in the section 7AA semifinals.

As a pitcher he boasts a 0.22 ERA while on the offensive side of the plate, he currently has six home runs to go along with 36 RBI’s. Haugen is a strong student as well, being a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.95 GPA and is graduating this spring.

He is the first baseball player in Esko’s history to win the Minnesota Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.