Cale Haugen named Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Esko’s Cale Haugen is Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Haugen lead the Eskomos to a 19-1 regular season, they face Rock Ridge Tuesday in the section 7AA semifinals.

As a pitcher he boasts a 0.22 ERA while on the offensive side of the plate, he currently has six home runs to go along with 36 RBI’s. Haugen is a strong student as well, being a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.95 GPA and is graduating this spring.

He is the first baseball player in Esko’s history to win the Minnesota Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

