Ashland hopes for big Arbor Day celebration turnout

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - The City of Ashland is hosting an Earth and Arbor Day celebration at Central Railyard Park on Saturday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the celebration will include a community event fair, tree planting, and a park clean-up.

Supplies and snacks will be provided during the event.

Afterwards, keep the clean-up going by participating in the Citywide Spring Cleanup by dropping off any household garbage at dumpsters across Ashland.

To learn more about these events and find your dumpster site, click here.

