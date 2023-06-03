Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - After damage from ice this spring, Ashland city leaders have closed the Bayview Park Pier.

Engineers determined the pier was no longer safe and the diving board will not be installed this summer.

The pier is closed until further notice, but locals can still enjoy the beach as the city plans to rope off a swimming area.

Ashland's Bayview Pier sustained ice damage. (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.