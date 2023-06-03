Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier

Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - After damage from ice this spring, Ashland city leaders have closed the Bayview Park Pier.

Engineers determined the pier was no longer safe and the diving board will not be installed this summer.

The pier is closed until further notice, but locals can still enjoy the beach as the city plans to rope off a swimming area.

Ashland's Bayview Pier sustained ice damage.
Ashland's Bayview Pier sustained ice damage.(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence

Latest News

DECC Vampire Circus
National Donut Day
Ashland hosts Earth and Arbor Day celebration
Ashland hopes for big Arbor Day celebration turnout
Top Stories