Animal Allies has a paws-itevly fun time at annual animal walk

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It was a purr-fect day at Bayfront Park Saturday.

Pet lovers had the chance to strut their mutts for the 31st annual ‘Walk for Animals’ fundraiser.

Although the event is all about raising money, people and their four-legged friends had the opportunity to share the importance of adopting.

“She is absolutely my best friend,” said Melissa Weisser, who was sitting by her dog Lily Grace.

For Weisser, meeting Lily was fate.

“I got her from Animal Allies in May of 2021,” said Weisser.

But Lily seemed to have a bit of a rocky start.

“Every time we would go for a walk and a car drove by; she would drop to the ground shaking,” said Weisser.

But with time, that all changed.

“She was scared of new people, new places, but look at her now,” said Weisser.

Lily was wagging her tail at Bayfront Park, walking two miles alongside some other furry friends at the ‘Walk for Animals’ fundraiser, hosted by Animal Allies.

“They’re just providing so much love and joy for the animals themselves in a safe environment,” said Weisser. “It’s also great for the people who get to work with them. You can’t even say the joy that things like this do.”

The walk has become Animal Allies’ biggest fundraiser.

This year, looking to raise $55,000 to support their mission: finding every animal their fur-ever home.

“I think it’s great,” said Kaylie Vanwave, who was walking with her dog Sarge. “People say they’re damaged, they’re not damaged, they just had a rough start. With enough training and enough love, you can turn them around.”

A touching moment for the hundreds of people who came out to walk. Knowing their efforts put animals one step closer to finding their person.

“The adoption fee is the best money I have ever spent,” said Vanwave. “That adoption money you pay goes right to another dog to get fixed and updated on all their shots.”

Between the pups happily bobbing for hot dogs, or lazily walking through the agility course, the event threw a bone to Animal Allies.

And the appreciation from the community was clear.

“Thank you,” repeated Weisser. “I will keep giving you money for a very long time, as long as I can. I will hopefully be able to rescue some more dogs in the future.”

The money raised will go towards helping Animal Allies provide food, shelter, and medical treatments the animals may need.

