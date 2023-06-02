Spartans walk it off in Sectional Final behind Zembo’s 12 strikeout performance

By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night the 24-0 Superior Spartan softball team took their talents to Marshfield, Wisconsin for the WIAA D1 Sectional Final rematch against Steven’s Point where they picked up the 1-0 victory to advance to the State Tournament.

Haley Zembo tallied 12 strikeouts for the Spartans while Gabbi Saari walked it off in the bottom of the seventh to bring in the first and final run of the game.

Superior will head to Madison, Wisconsin to begin the state tournament next Thursday, June 8th, 9th and 10th.

