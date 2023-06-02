Solar project completed in Iron Range

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Hoyt Lakes this June 2, Minnesota Power held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Laskin Solar Project.

The 5.6 megawatt array will produce enough clean, local energy to power about 1,100 homes.

This was one of Minnesota Power’s three solar projects approved by the state to help boost the region’s economy after the pandemic.

All the projects have been made using local labor and locally sourced panels.

The ribbon cutting was held at the solar project’s destination, Colby Lake Road in Hoyt Lakes, near the Laskin Energy Center.

