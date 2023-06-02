Solar project completed in Iron Range

Minnesota Power holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hoyt Lakes.
Solar Power project completed in Hoyt Lakes
Solar Power project completed in Hoyt Lakes(ALLETE, Inc. | Minnesota Power)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Hoyt Lakes this June 2, Minnesota Power held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Laskin Solar Project.

The 5.6 megawatt array will produce enough clean, local energy to power about 1,100 homes.

This was one of Minnesota Power’s three solar projects approved by the state to help boost the region’s economy after the pandemic.

All the projects have been made using local labor and locally sourced panels.

The ribbon cutting was held at the solar project’s destination, Colby Lake Road in Hoyt Lakes, near the Laskin Energy Center.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indus School sign
Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole
(Photo by John Carroll)
Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence

Latest News

DECC Vampire Circus
Ashland Park and Rec declares pier unsafe.
Ashland closes popular Lake Superior pier
National Donut Day
Ashland hosts Earth and Arbor Day celebration
Ashland hopes for big Arbor Day celebration turnout
Top Stories