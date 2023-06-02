Slowly drying out, warming back up this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see more pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially for the southern half of the region. These storms will not be severe, but some heavy rain and lightning will be likely. Tonight, the storms will diminish and we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. East winds continue and we will see more fog develop tomorrow morning around the head of the lake. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have clouds and fog in the morning, but the skies will be clearing throughout the day. In the afternoon a few folks in Wisconsin and the Arrowhead will see some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s, but cooler by the lake with southeast winds.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a warm one! We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80′s with southwest winds 4-8mph. An isolated shower is not out of the question.

MONDAY: High pressure moves in from the north, which will bring an east wind and MUCH cooler temperatures around the lake. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s around the lake, but still some 70′s inland. Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

