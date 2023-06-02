Senate approves debt ceiling bill, Sen. Ron Johnson votes against

MINNESOTA (Northern News Now) -- After months of fear a debt limit compromise wouldn’t be reached in time to avert a financial crisis, on Thursday, the Senate approved and sent the debt bill to the President for his signature.

Ahead of the voting, the Senate Majority Leader knew he had the votes.

“I am pleased, so pleased, to announce that both sides have just locked in agreement that enables the Senate to pass legislation tonight avoiding default,” said Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader.

While the bill passed, it still received no votes from a handful of Republicans, and a few Democrats. Those differing views, represented by Senators in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, and it showed tonight in their respective takes on the debt ceiling.

As for Klobuchar, she knew a majority of the Senate would vote in favor of the deal reached by the President and House Speaker.

She said it protects Social Security and Medicare, while helping our nation avoid financial ruin.

“When you have the stake of the country’s economy right in front of you, and also have the opportunity to protect priorities, and you also reduce the deficit, you forge what agreement you can,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Klobuchar said a two-year agreement will help avoid debt limit drama in the near future.

The senator also cites the CBO, who claims the legislation would reduce the deficit by about $1.5 trillion dollars over 10 years.

That’s all a very different take compared to what Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson has expressed to the Wisconsin Examiner.

Statement from Sen. Johnson on the debt ceiling vote:

“If you had a Treasury Secretary with even an ounce of integrity and responsibility, that Treasury Secretary would say, regardless of what happens in Congress, we’re going to prioritize the money coming in, and we’re going to service our debt.”

Sen. Johnson when on to call this all a “phony crisis,” and voted no on Thursday’s legislation.

