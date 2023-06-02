Salvation Army celebrates donut day, collects donations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army raised money in a fun way on this week.

While dressed as Salvation Army Donut Lassies from World War I, the organization’s staff passed out more than 300 donuts Friday morning.

The event was held in celebration of National Donut Day, but it also served a larger purpose.

Federal funding for the food shelf was recently cut by more than half, making donations more important than ever.

Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development for the Salvation Army Duluth Branch, says the organization needs $65,000 dollars to keep their food shelf open.

“The way the economy is, it’s been really hard. We are seeing less and less donations, but more and more people are coming in and asking for help” Lewis says.

To donate, visit the Duluth Salvation Army’s website.

If you are looking to donate, make sure to indicate that the donation is specifically for the food shelf.

