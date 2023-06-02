Proctor’s Emma Shelton walks it off in the ninth to send Proctor back to State

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Coming into the day the number two seed Proctor Rails only needed one win to capture their second straight Section 7AA title, and thanks to Junior Emma Shelton the Rails will be doing just that after beating the number one seed Rock Ridge Wolverines 4-3 in nine innings.

After Rock Ridge walked intentionally walked the bases loaded, Shelton came up to bat with two out and sent a shot back up the middle to score the game-winning run.

Senior pitcher, Madison Walsh pitched all nine innings and said, “Going in you kind of have to be ready for anything and that’s obviously what today showed up, just let my defense do the work and have faith in them, it was awesome.”

“Emma (Shelton) was great, Emma was awesome, everyone was hitting, sticks were rolling that’s what we needed today and it came up in our favor,” Walsh added.

The Rails will find out their seed in the State Tournament this weekend.

