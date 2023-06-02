Northland groups honor gun violence victims by wearing orange in June

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- June marks National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

To honor and remember victims of gun violence, the local chapters of gun violence prevention groups held a gathering in Duluth Friday.

Wearing orange in June is special for those who have lost loved ones to gun violence, like Mary Streufert.

“A little over 30 years ago, my daughter was killed by gun violence, a random act of violence,” Streufert said.

Streufert is the co-leader of the Northland Brady Protect Minnesota Chapter, a group that advocates for gun violence prevention.

They held a gathering Friday to mark Gun Violence Awareness Month and commemorate the victims of gun violence.

“It’s exhausting. It is exhausting for there to constantly be another mass shooting and another mass shooting and another mass shooting especially when we believe that we could prevent many of these,” Streufert said.

She said her group is happy for the Minnesota DFL’s work this legislative session in getting two gun safety measures passed: universal background checks and red-flag laws.

However, not all lawmakers were pleased with the move.

“This action is one-party driven; this is not coming from a bipartisan action about wanting to do things,” Republican Representative Spencer Igo said.

He said he believes these measures are anti-gun and take away from Minnesota culture.

“When you think about gun ownership in our state, it really is ingrained in our culture, whether it be hunting, whether it be just for sport, it’s who we are,” Igo said.

Despite the opposition, for Streufert, June is another chance to honor her sister and all of those lost to gun violence.

“June we honor all gun violence victims, we remember them,” Streufert said. “There are many, many anniversaries, unfortunately, that we will be ringing the bell for today.”

Universal background checks will require all gun purchases to get a background check.

Red-flag laws allow courts to temporarily take away firearms from someone who is deemed an immediate risk to themself or others.

Those measures were signed into law this legislative session by Governor Tim Walz.

