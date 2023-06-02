Moose Lake/ Willow River wins back-to-back Section 7A Championship titles

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday evening, top-seeded Moose Lake/ Willow River met No. 4 Silver Bay at Braun Park and left with hardware for the second-straight year.

In a 5-0 win over the Mariners, the Rebels earned the Section 7A title and will head to the MSHSL State Tournament next week.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.