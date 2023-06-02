‘Mini Medical School’ held for Duluth students

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - School is out for the college students at UMD, but that opened the doors for local high schoolers to use the campus.

Through the help of The University of Minnesota Medical School, the college hosted a mini medical school on campus Thursday.

The event was held to simulate the local medical resources available to students after high school.

“In this particular case, we want to make sure that these high school students can see us as something they can do, they can see themselves going to medical school in a few years,” said UMD Professor Pedro Fernandez-Funez.

The activities varied within four different topics, cell culture, anatomy and pathology and first aid.

All activities were hands-on, one even included a real patient the students got to practice an ultrasound on.

The event also taught the high school students how to respond in a medical emergency, like how to recognize stroke symptoms.

