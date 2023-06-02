Goat Yoga returns to the Northland for summer season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Goat Yoga will host its first class of the summer season on June 3.

Goat yoga has become a viral trend as a way to help people relax and enjoy baby animals. Goats accompany people during a yoga class, and sometimes, even stand on participants’ backs.

Each class will host up to 50 Northlanders joined by up to 30 goats.

Duluth Goat Yoga’s owner Angela Abernathy says she jumped on the trend a few years back.

Some guests choose to skip the yoga and pet the goats, while others let the goats join in on their exercises.

The goats at Duluth Goat Yoga aren't afraid to join in on visitor's exercises. (Northern News Now)

This year, Abernathy says it has been especially difficult to prepare the field after a long winter.

“Our snow finally left about three weeks ago, and we had road restrictions until last week, so it’s just been kind of a struggle to get things prepared,” says Abernathy.

Duluth Goat Yoga is located at 1798 Hegberg Rd, Duluth, MN 55804, roughly a 30 minute drive from Downtown Duluth.

Classes are held on most Saturdays throughout the summer.

Tickets cost $25 and can be found here.

