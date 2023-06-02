A few stray showers and lake breeze heading into the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: For our Friday we should we are talking about partly sunny skies overhead with the opportunity for a few showers and possibly a few isolated rumbles of thunder. For the most part, most that rain should stay inland and away from the lake. A lake breeze will once again keep us cooler by Lake Superior with 60s and 70s closer to the lake and upper 70s and lower 80s for inland portions of the northland.

Saturday: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. There could be a stay shower here and there, but most should stay mainly dry. Highs will be in the 70′s with northeast winds in place between 5-10 MPH so again it’ll remain cooler by the lake.

Sunday: Southerly winds Wednesday should warm most places up. Most are talking mostly sunny skies overhead but again a really isolated shower or 2 cannot be ruled out. Temperatures for most Sunday climb into the low and mid 80s.

