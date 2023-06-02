Esko defeats Pine City to set up Section 7AA Semifinal at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - (1) Esko’s offense exploded to score 14 runs in the section 7AA quarterfinals versus (4) Pine City.

4 💣’s helps Esko to a 14-3 victory over Pine City. Await the winner of @MarshallToppers and Rock Ridge on Tuesday at Wade Stadium. — Eskomos Baseball (@eskobaseball) June 1, 2023

The Eskomos advance to the semifinals versus Rock Ridge, the game is set for 2 p.m. at Wade Stadium next Tuesday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.