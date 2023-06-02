Esko defeats Pine City to set up Section 7AA Semifinal at Wade Stadium

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - (1) Esko’s offense exploded to score 14 runs in the section 7AA quarterfinals versus (4) Pine City.

The Eskomos advance to the semifinals versus Rock Ridge, the game is set for 2 p.m. at Wade Stadium next Tuesday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Marijuana
ATF reminds Minnesota gun owners of federal law after marijuana legalization
Twin Ports Interchange
I-35 in Duluth to temporarily close this week for construction

Latest News

Duluth FC's Liam Pritchard
Duluth FC gets fourth shutout in five games with a 1-0 win over Med City
Superior sits at 24-0 on the season
Spartans set to face SPASH in sectional final for second straight year
Rails advance to section championship
MSHSL Softball Championships set: MLWR and Silver Bay in 7A, Proctor and Rock Ridge set for a rematch in 7AA
Hermantown/Proctor moves onto Quarterfinals
MSHSL lacrosse playoffs, Hermantown/Proctor edges GRG