Esko defeats Pine City to set up Section 7AA Semifinal at Wade Stadium
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - (1) Esko’s offense exploded to score 14 runs in the section 7AA quarterfinals versus (4) Pine City.
4 💣’s helps Esko to a 14-3 victory over Pine City. Await the winner of @MarshallToppers and Rock Ridge on Tuesday at Wade Stadium.— Eskomos Baseball (@eskobaseball) June 1, 2023
The Eskomos advance to the semifinals versus Rock Ridge, the game is set for 2 p.m. at Wade Stadium next Tuesday.
