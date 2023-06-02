Duluth Wolfpack survive and advance to the Section 7A Semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At Duluth East High School on Thursday night the Duluth Wolfpack Boys Lacrosse team hosted Champlin Park in the Section 7A Quarterfinals where they earned the 12-4 win to advance onto the Semifinals.

