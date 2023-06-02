DECC announces new ‘spooky’ show for Halloween season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even though summer just began, the DECC is already looking toward the fall.

Friday morning, DECC leaders announced a “spooky” show coming for the Halloween season.

The Vampire Circus is a mixture of cabaret and theater, featuring acrobatics, contortionists, jugglers, and more.

Organizers call it a cross between Cirque du Solei and Tim Burton.

The show is set in Bohemia in the 19th century, as Count Dracula contemplates a plan for world domination with a traveling circus.

It is stated the circus is a perfect cover-up to travel unnoticed and begin his world reign of terror by creating an army of vampires.

To celebrate the show, the DECC is also offering a VIP option that will give buyers a discounted Fast Pass ticket to the Haunted Ship on the William A. Irvin.

“This Vampire Circus is a cirque event, so you know they are already kind of creepy wonderful,” explains Lucie Amundsen, Communications Director for the DECC. “Then to pair that with a VIP discount with Duluth Haunted Ship just seems like the ultimate haunted Duluth experience to do.”

Organizers say the immersive experience with put guests into a deep hypnotic state while breaking the theater’s fourth wall.

Audiences will be fully integrated into what is happenings in front of them and surrounding them.

The Vampire Circus will have shows at 6:30 p.m. on October 18 and October 19th for MEA weekend, when Minnesota students are on break from school.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and start at $29.

You can purchase your tickets here.

