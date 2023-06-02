City by City: Iron Range, Duluth, Hayward

Iron Range- The Range Mental Health Center has recently been recognized as a Certified Community Behavior Health Clinic. RMHC offers mental health services in Ely, Virginia and Hibbing. They also provide substance use disorder services in Virginia. In order to receive the certification, organizations must ensure access to a range of services. Additionally, people in crisis must see outpatient care within 10 days of initial contact. RMHC will now receive federal reimbursements.

Duluth, MN- St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church is raising money to fix their 117-year-old stained glass windows. Leaders are hosting a pie social on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church. There will be a presentation of the church’s history and its art at 3 p.m. The pie social is free, but donations will be taken.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Farmers Market opens on Monday, June 5. The opening bells will ring at 11 a.m. every Monday through September 25. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags, but a local business will have compostable bags available. The farmers market is held on the Lumberjack Bowl grounds. Early season goods include local produce, baked goods and crafts. Fruit and vegetable options will expand as the growing season continues.

