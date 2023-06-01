Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduces bill to delist gray wolves from endangered species list

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A U.S. Senator from Wisconsin has introduced a bill to change the way gray wolves are managed in our area.

Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced the Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act.

The bill would aim to eventually take the gray wolf population off the endangered species list in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

It would create a committee made up of farmers, wolf management experts, Native and tribal communities and other who would create a final delisting rule for the region.

In addition, they would be involved in the five-year post-delisting monitoring period.

This will ensure the status of the species does not decline or, if an increase in threats or decline in the population do occur, there are plans and measures in place to halt the decline so that a relisting is not necessary.

“I have long supported commonsense efforts to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin because the science shows that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region. While other parts of the country have different wolf populations and management needs, this legislation will allow our agriculture, Tribal, scientific, and impacted communities to come together to create a solution that works for Wisconsin,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “The Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act is a deliberate approach that follows the science and gives impacted communities a seat at the table as we work together to be responsible stewards of Wisconsin’s gray wolf population.”

Currently, gray wolves are federally protected but populations in the Northland have been growing for decades.

Management experts say wolves have strongly rebounded from the 1950s when there was just a small number centered in Minnesota.

“The Minnesota population has expanded, spread, and now occupies large portions of northern Wisconsin as well as all the U.P. of Michigan,” explains Adrian Wydeven, Co-Chair for Wisconsin Green Fire. “The Great Lakes wolf population represents the largest gray wolf population in the U.S. outside of Alaska.”

“Wolf populations are no longer endangered, and in fact exceed the national delisting criteria in the Midwest. All these wolves represent a vibrant and dramatic tribute to the success of the Endangered Species Act. Wisconsin Farmers Union supports the delisting of wolves as an endangered species and supports the return to state control of wolf management,” said Michelle Ramirez-White, Policy Coordinator at the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

“As with any regulation of wild animal species, proper management not only ensures the proliferation of healthy populations of that species but assists in the appropriate balance of other species that share Wisconsin’s waters and woods with them. The wolf population in the Northern Great Lake region additionally affects livestock and deprivation by wolves is a daily issue that many farmers in the state of Wisconsin deal with,” said Tim Zindl, President of the Wisconsin Game Preserve Association. “The delisting of Wolves is long overdue and will be a monumental step in the proper management of the resources we so cherish.”

“Wisconsin Corn Growers support reforms to the Endangered Species Act which would result in the responsible management of our state’s grey wolf population,” said Mark Hoffmann, President of Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. “We support Senator Baldwin’s approach to wolf management that will work for Wisconsin’s agricultural community because the livestock damages related to the wolf population affect our industry outputs.”

If this bill passes, wolves would remain protected in other parts of the country.

