More storms tomorrow, what about the weekend?

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have some more pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We are not expecting severe storms. Tonight there will be a slight chance of some lingering showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of some scattered showers and maybe an isolated rumble of thunder. The best chance will be inland from the lake and in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but still should see some 80′s inland.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70′s with northeast winds 5-10mph, so expect it to remain cooler by the lake.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will see more of a southerly wind. This will lead to warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the 80′s with south winds 5-10mph. Expect partly cloudy skies.

