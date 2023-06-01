Missing Cloquet man found safe

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cloquet man who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.(kbjr)

82-year-old Larry Kallberg was reporting missing after leaving his home and driving off in a Chevy Tahoe.

Thursday evening, the Minnesota BCA announced Kallberg returned home safely.

Authorities thank everyone for sharing information while they were searching for him.

