Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland

Forest tent caterpillars, also sometimes called “army worms”, have been spotted in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Grand Rapids, and Hibbing.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota DNR has been receiving reports of a pesky caterpillar showing up around the region.

Forest tent caterpillars, also sometimes called “army worms”, have been spotted in Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Grand Rapids, and Hibbing.

Forest tent caterpillars had a massive outbreak in the Northland back in the early 2000s.

That’s when they could be seen crawling all over roads, houses, trees, and more.

During that outbreak, forest tent caterpillars ate the leaves on approximately 7 million acres of trees in northeast Minnesota.

DNR leaders say they’re a native species and many healthy trees can usually survive that impact as long as it’s not every year.

“If you’re getting defoliation for 4-5 years in a row then you can start to have stress on that tree,” Eric Otto with the Minnesota DNR said. “Then, other opportunistic pests come in and can cause more damage.”

The last outbreak in Minnesota was in 2013 when forest tent caterpillars defoliated about a million acres of trees.

DNR leaders say an outbreak usually happens every 10 years, so there could be an outbreak this year.

The DNR hasn’t done their annual aerial survey yet, so they are unsure of the total number of these insects we could see this summer.

The forest tent caterpillar is not poisonous and doesn’t cause harm to humans.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence
Marijuana
ATF reminds Minnesota gun owners of federal law after marijuana legalization
Twin Ports Interchange
I-35 in Duluth to temporarily close this week for construction
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Meadowview Apartment fire in Hibbing on May 31, 2023
Multiple departments respond to morning apartment fire in Hibbing

Latest News

Minnesota DNR getting reports of forest tent caterpillars in Northland
Duluth FC fifth straight victory
Duluth Lawmakers react to end of Minnesota legislative session
Indus School Closing