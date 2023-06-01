Lake breeze and scattered storms to close the week

Today: For our Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80′s inland, but with a easterly wind in place between 5-10 MPH temperatures will be cooler around the lake with most in the 60s or 70s. Tonight, there is the opportunity for a spotty shower or 2, but most should stay dry with lows for most in the 50s.

Friday: Again, for our Friday we will see partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms generally through through the second half of the day. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 80′s inland thanks to that easterly wind in place between 5-10 MPH. There will be a lesser chance of rain immediately by the lake due to the lake breeze.

Saturday: Saturday features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead there is a stay chance of showers here and there. Most showers should be quite light and quick movers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with the lake breeze again keeping it cooler around the Lake.

