Hibbing to hold community cleanup event Friday, Saturday

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hibbing is holding its first community cleanup event Friday and Saturday to take care of some big messes around town.

Three years ago, the town of Hibbing hired what they have called “blight enforcement officers” to inspect properties in the town.

They assessed more than 400 homes and found almost 20% are considered to be blight.

Blight means they have things like old appliances, tires, abandoned vehicles, and scrap metal on the property.

Hibbing Police Department’s Deputy Chief Tyler Schwerzler said blight does not give people a good impression of the town.

“There’s a huge public safety and health concern with a lot of these properties,” Schwerzler said.“ I’ve seen human waste and garbage on some of these properties that are unlivable conditions, and when we have people coming into our city and seeing that it doesn’t give a good perception of the city of Hibbing and what it truly is.”

The town is setting up for a community cleanup over the weekend.

The community can drop off some of those items at Stuntz Garage at 1100 25th Street East.

It will be accepting items June 2 and June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be volunteers to help out.

