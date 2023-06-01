For first time, Minnesota to transfer transgender inmate to prison matching gender identity

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Next week, for the first time ever, Minnesota will transfer an inmate who is transgender to a prison matching their gender identity.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) spokespeople say the move coincides with the state’s new policy, which went into effect in January.

The individual involved has identified as a woman since 2008. She has been incarcerated at the DOC facility in Moose Lake, which is a men’s only prison, for a 2018 drug conviction.

She sued the DOC in 2022 to be transferred to state’s corrections facility in Shakopee, which is Minnesota’s only female prison.

As part of settling that lawsuit, the state’s new policy requires transfers to facilities matching an incarcerated person’s gender identity rather than their gender assigned at birth, if they request it.

Requests will be granted unless the requested placement would pose a heightened risk of physical or sexual harm to that person or those housed in the preferred facility.

In addition, the DOC has agreed to provide the inmate involved in the lawsuit access to a transgender healthcare specialist to determine if gender-affirming surgery is medically necessary.

Minnesota now joins 10 other states and the District of Columbia in approving transfers to facilities matching an incarcerated person’s gender identity rather than their gender assigned at birth.

It is stated more than a dozen correctional agencies in other states including Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kansas have approved gender-affirming surgery either voluntarily or as part of legal action.

“The DOC is constitutionally obligated to provide medically necessary care for incarcerated people, which includes treatment for gender dysphoria,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Based on the facts of this specific case, the incarcerated person will now have access to the medical care she needs, she deserves, and we have a legal obligation to provide.”

DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman said the DOC agreed to pay $495,000, which includes about $250,000 in legal fees, as part of the settlement.

He added that the DOC is committed to providing supportive and safe environments for people of all gender identities and that the agency’s new policies and streamlined practices reflect that commitment.

The policy also aligns with Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order protecting the rights of all people in Minnesota to receive gender-affirming care.

The Minnesota DOC currently houses 48 transgender people out of a total incarcerated population of just over 8,000.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.