Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was rescued Thursday after being pinned against a telephone pole by his pickup truck.

Duluth Police responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. near 1st Avenue East and East 6th Street.

Police spokespeople say the vehicle’s brakes apparently went out and the truck started going down the hill.

When this happened, the man attempted to stop the vehicle, which is when he got pinned.

The man was taken to a local hospital. We don’t know the extent of his injuries.

