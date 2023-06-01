Duluth Police: Man hospitalized after being pinned between truck, telephone pole

Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole
Duluth man pinned between truck and telephone pole(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was rescued Thursday after being pinned against a telephone pole by his pickup truck.

Duluth Police responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. near 1st Avenue East and East 6th Street.

Police spokespeople say the vehicle’s brakes apparently went out and the truck started going down the hill.

When this happened, the man attempted to stop the vehicle, which is when he got pinned.

The man was taken to a local hospital. We don’t know the extent of his injuries.

