Duluth FC gets fourth shutout in five games with a 1-0 win over Med City

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the fourth time in five games Dultuh FC shut their opponent out and took home three points improving to 5-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over Med City.

Next up for the BlueGreens is an away game against Dakota Fusion FC.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.