Duluth FC gets fourth shutout in five games with a 1-0 win over Med City

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the fourth time in five games Dultuh FC shut their opponent out and took home three points improving to 5-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over Med City.

Next up for the BlueGreens is an away game against Dakota Fusion FC.

