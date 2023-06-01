Crews clean up after two trains derail in Minnesota and North Dakota but no toxic chemicals spilled

Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and then proceeded forward, striking the front left side of the first train car.(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (AP) — Crews are still cleaning up after two Canadian Pacific Kansas City trains derailed in Minnesota and North Dakota earlier this week.

Several hazardous materials cars were among the 24 cars that toppled in the Minnesota derailment Wednesday in the northwest corner of the state near the Canadian border. The North Dakota derailment near Balfour Tuesday afternoon knocked several cars carrying shipping containers that did include several hazardous materials such as lithium batteries off the tracks. But no toxic chemicals spilled and no injuries were reported in either derailment.

A spokeswoman for the railroad said Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s hazardous materials experts were continuing to work with first responders Thursday to clean up the mess in Minnesota, and it wasn’t immediately clear when highways in the area and the train tracks will reopen.

The tracks in North Dakota reopened early Wednesday after crews cleared the derailed cars.

The cause of both derailments remains under investigation.

Railroad safety has been a concern nationwide after several recent derailments, including a fiery February train wreck near East Palestine, Ohio. Congress is considering several new safety requirements for freight railroads, which have already committed to making some changes in their operations. Federal regulators have also urged railroads to take additional precautions to prevent derailments.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence
Marijuana
ATF reminds Minnesota gun owners of federal law after marijuana legalization
Twin Ports Interchange
I-35 in Duluth to temporarily close this week for construction
Larry Kallberg was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Meadowview Apartment fire in Hibbing on May 31, 2023
Multiple departments respond to morning apartment fire in Hibbing

Latest News

Multiple departments respond to morning apartment fire in Hibbing
Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence
Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man
Rep. Tom Tiffany to vote against debt ceiling bill