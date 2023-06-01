Cloquet Police ask for help finding missing man

By Dan Wolfe
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cloquet Police want your help finding a missing 82-year-old man.

Larry Edward Kallberg was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cloquet.

He was leaving his home, and drove off in a 2009 Beige Chevrolet Tahoe with Minnesota license plate DMC282.

Police don’t believe he is in immediate danger.

He is white, 5′7″, 185 pounds and grey hair.

Kallberg was last seen wearing black colored cargo-type pants, a black polo t-shirt with thin, horizontal, navy blue colored stripes, and white shoes.  He usually wears a baseball type hat which might say “Vietnam Vet” on the front. 

If you know where Kallberg might be, you’re asked to call 911.

