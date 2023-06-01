City by City: Bigfork, Red Cliff, Rice Lake

Bigfork, MN- MnDOT will be hosting a public meeting to discuss work on Highway 38. The project is anticipated to start in July. Resurfacing will be done on HWY 38 throughout town. Drivers will see lane closures and a large detour during work. The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Bigfork City Hall. The information will be recorded and posted online after the meeting.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Elder Food Box Program is set for Friday, June 2. The giveaway is for tribal members aged 55 and older. Boxes will be ready starting at 1 p.m. and if there are extras other residents can arrive for boxes at 3 p.m. Food this week includes frozen lake trout, chicken, mushrooms, potatoes, organic strawberries and more. Boxes will be available at the Food Distribution Building on Pike Road. Giveaways will continue every two weeks through December 2023. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with these events.

Rice Lake, WI- Northwood Technical College recently celebrated 20 years of the student project house. The program allows construction and cabinetmaking students to build and donate a home. One of the project’s founding instructors, Scott Theilig, was also honored with the Instructor of the Year award. He has worked with the capstone students each year of the project and hopes to continue what he calls the rewarding tradition.

