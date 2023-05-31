Treatment courts help Superior man change life around

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- May is National Treatment Court Month.

It’s an important piece of the addiction recovery process and one that local leaders say is helping drive down re-offending rates.

For Raymone Grier, a Superior resident and a recent graduate of drug court, life is looking up.

“It feels great to know that I accomplished the program and I’m moving forward in life and I’m in a better place, and it’s just overall a wonderful feeling,” Grier said.

Grier has battled with addiction and instead of being incarcerated, was placed in treatment court within Minnesota’s 6th Judicial District, which uses a holistic approach to address issues and prevent people from re-offending.

Treatment courts use a treatment-based approach along with intensive supervision and judicial oversight to help chemically-dependent people work toward and maintain sobriety.

Treatment court participants are in the program for at least 14 months and work through five phases.

Participants meet with their team of professionals weekly and are also required to appear in front of the judge weekly until they graduate.

“Society will be very very quick to say, ‘lock ‘em up, lock ‘em up, lock ‘em up,’ and then that gets rid of the problem,” Judge Jill Eichenwald said. “But the reality is, we know it doesn’t work because it hasn’t worked for the last 200 years.”

Judge Eichenwald, presiding judge of the South St. Louis County Drug Court, said the outcomes from treatment court are transforming the criminal justice system and changing the lives of successful participants.

“Then they get jobs, they pay taxes, they pay child support and children are born not addicted and they break cycles of trauma, I mean there’s just so many things that come out of treating the underlying problems,” Eichenwald said.

The accomplishments of drug court were shared at a panel discussion Wednesday, which Grier participated in.

“I just wanted to share my story just in case there was someone else out there that was intimidated by going through the program or needed more information before accepting it because it was a success for me,” he said.

Grier said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his kids and opening up a boutique in Superior, things he’s not sure would have been possible without drug court.

“I just, I don’t know where I would have been, but I know I probably wouldn’t have been here, and I’m grateful to be here,” Grier said.

According to Stanford University, drug courts are cheaper on average than incarceration.

Data shows it typically costs between $2500 to $4000 for every person participating in a drug court program, compared to the estimated $20,000 to $50,000 per year it takes to incarcerate someone.

Recidivism, which is when someone re-offends, also drops an average of 38% to 50% among drug court participants

