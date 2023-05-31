Spartans set to face SPASH in sectional final for second straight year

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Despite the rain delay, the top-seeded Spartans hosted D.C. Everest in the WIAA D1 Sectional Semifinals and claimed a 3-0 victory behind Haley Zembo’s 15K performance while only allowing one hit in Superior’s 3-0 shutout win.

Emma Raye opened up the scoring in the bottom of the third with homerun number two and then went on to score her second home run (2-run blast) in the bottom of the fifth to put the Spartans up 3-0.

Superior remains undefeated on the year at 24-0 and will face Steven’s Point in the Sectional Finals at Madison Field at Madison Elementary School in Marshfield, Minnesota on Thursday at 5 pm.

