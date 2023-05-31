Silver Bay man faces charges after Hermantown Walmart police presence

Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night
Police presence at Hermantown Walmart Tuesday night(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Silver Bay man is expected to face felony charges after officers located a stolen vehicle and a gunshot was fired in the Hermantown Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

According to Hermantown Police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers located an unoccupied, stolen vehicle in the retail store’s parking lot.

Shortly after, police saw a man leave Walmart and enter the vehicle.

Officers tried to take the 42-year-old into custody.

At some point, police say the man fired a single round from a gun while he was inside the vehicle.

Police say the bullet is believed to have grazed the suspect’s head.

Officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the suspect to the hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

The suspect, who Hermantown Police have not named, is expected to be charged with receiving stolen property, according to police spokespeople.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect is connected to the stolen vehicle or if he intended to fire the weapon at himself.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Hermantown Police say this is an active investigation and no further information is available as of Wednesday afternoon.

