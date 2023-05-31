Rubber Chicken Theater celebrates 20 years with ‘Chicken Hat Plays’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The local comedy troupe has performed in the Twin Ports for two decades now, and this year, they’re marking the celebration with their annual ‘Chicken Hat Plays’.

The plays are put together by Brian Matuszak, the Executive Producer of Rubber Chicken Theater, said each year, the plays are a lot of fun.

“We create eight original one-act plays and 24 hours,” Matuszak said. “The casts are drawn out of hat so it’s all random and then finally when it’s all determined, they have all day to rehearse, find props learn their lines, and then seven o’clock that night, we perform the plays, they make their debut.”

The basics of each play are drawn out of a hat.

Essentially, the “who,” “what,” and “where.”

Matuszak said you can find them on social media to submit ideas.

“So I’ll be asking for those and a few weeks and so you can give us a ‘who,’ ‘what,’ or ‘where,’ and examples of that will be provided,” he said.

Rubber Chicken Theater hasn’t only been performing their “Chicken Hat Plays” for 20 years, but several other acts.

Matuszak said the audience is what makes each show fun.

“The audience’s at these plays are the best audiences,” he said. “They’re going to be the best audience to ever appear in front of because they’re very supportive.”

The audience’s feedback is what keeps the actors going on stage.

“They’ll build they’ll carry you to the finish line and it’s usually fantastic,” Matuszak said.

The ‘Chicken Hat Plays’ are June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harbor International School.

You can buy tickets at the theater, but calling (218) 213-2780 to reserve tickets is preferred.

For more information about the Rubber Chicken Theater, you can visit their website here.

