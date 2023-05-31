Rep. Tom Tiffany to vote against debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON, DC. (Northern News Now) - A Wisconsin representative is voting against the debt ceiling bill.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, a Republican, said he is voting no when it comes to the debt ceiling bill.

In a statement Wednesday, he said this deal is a missed opportunity that adds $4 trillion to the national debt.

You can see Tiffany’s full statement below:

“Over a month ago, House Republicans passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act to avoid a default and chart a responsible fiscal future for our nation, but President Biden’s latest debt ceiling gimmick will send the United States over another fiscal cliff. The latest debt limit deal is a missed opportunity that adds $4 trillion to our national debt, keeps $1.2 trillion in unreliable green energy giveaways, and forces 87% of hardworking Americans without federal student loan debt to pay for those that do.”

“Congress cannot keep mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren. Wisconsinites sent me to Congress to shrink Washington and grow the American economy, and this bill failed to meet the moment.”

Northern News Now also reached out to Representative Pete Stauber, Minnesota’s representative, for his thoughts on the debt ceiling bill.

A spokesperson for the Republican’s office declined to comment until after the vote.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the debt ceiling bill around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

