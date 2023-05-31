Multiple departments respond to morning apartment fire in Hibbing

Meadowview Apartment fire in Hibbing on May 31, 2023
Meadowview Apartment fire in Hibbing on May 31, 2023
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of an apparent apartment fire in Hibbing Wednesday morning.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page, the fire was reported at around 7:10 a.m. at the Meadowview Apartments on 9th Avenue West in Hibbing.

An active fire was found on the 3rd floor in one of the buildings at the apartment complex, according to the FireWire.

Responding departments included Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin, Virginia, and Grand Rapids.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries, according to the FireWire.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire or if the building has been evacuated.

Northern News Now reached out to the Hibbing Fire Department, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

