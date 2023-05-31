MSHSL Softball Championships set: MLWR and Silver Bay in 7A, Proctor and Rock Ridge set for a rematch in 7AA

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights of the section 7AA softball playoffs at Braun Park where Proctor advanced to the championship game where they match up against the one-seed Rock Ridge.

In 7A the one-seed Moose Lake/Willow River will look to defend their section crown against the four-seed Silver Bay.

7AA Championship:

(2) Proctor vs. (1) Rock Ridge.

Proctor wins the section with a win, Rock Ridge needs two wins for the title. For location and times click here.

7A Championship:

(1) MLWR vs. (4) Silver Bay

MLWR wins the section with a win, Silver Bay needs two wins for the title. For location and times click here.

