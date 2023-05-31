MSHL lacrosse playoffs, Hermantwon/Proctor edges GRG

Hermantown/Proctor moves onto Quarterfinals
Hermantown/Proctor moves onto Quarterfinals(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the first round of the boys 7A high school lacrosse playoffs Hermantown/Proctor Stealth faced the Grand Rapids-Greenway Thunderhawks.

It was close throughout the game as the Stealth defeated the Thunderhawks 10-9.

Hermantown/Proctor will face Centennial in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at Centennial High School.

