MSHL lacrosse playoffs, Hermantwon/Proctor edges GRG

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the first round of the boys 7A high school lacrosse playoffs Hermantown/Proctor Stealth faced the Grand Rapids-Greenway Thunderhawks.

It was close throughout the game as the Stealth defeated the Thunderhawks 10-9.

Hermantown/Proctor will face Centennial in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at Centennial High School.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.