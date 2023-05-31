More isolated storms Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing a 30% chance of some pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80′s inland, but with a southeast wind temperatures will be cooler around the lake. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 80′s inland. There will be a lesser chance of rain immediately by the lake.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies, but also a 30% chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with east winds keeping it cooler around the lake.

