More isolated storms Thursday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing a 30% chance of some pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80′s inland, but with a southeast wind temperatures will be cooler around the lake. Overnight there will be a slight chance of showers.
FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s around the lake, but 80′s inland. There will be a lesser chance of rain immediately by the lake.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies, but also a 30% chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with east winds keeping it cooler around the lake.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.